Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 1 (ANI): In a series of coordinated operations on Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with Punjab Police, conducted multiple raids across Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, officials said.

During the operation, security forces recovered 4 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones (2 damaged), and 2 heroin packets (1.017 kg), the BSF said in a post on X.

Also Read | Illegal Online Gambling Platforms Putting Minors, Youth at Risk; Parimatch, 1xBet, Stake, Fairplay and BateryBet Among the Most Visited: Report.

The recoveries were made from Ratankhurd and Dhanoe Khurd villages in the Amritsar district and Khemkaran and Dal villages in Tarn Taran.

The operation was based on intelligence and local inputs, the BSF added.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Head Priest, 3 Others Allegedly Drug and Gangrape National-Level Taekwondo Player Inside Ashram, Record Assault Video To Blackmail Her in Uttar Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

Earlier in the day, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a terror and extortion module associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Jeevan Fauji. Two key associates, Karajpreet Singh from Verowal, Tarn Taran, and Gurlal Singh alias Harman from Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran, have been arrested.

According to police, preliminary investigations reveal that Jeevan Fauji, a prominent BKI member, was running an extortion racket targeting individuals in Punjab's border areas. He allegedly supplied a .30 bore pistol to the arrested duo and instructed them to carry out a shooting at a furniture shop in Amritsar as part of an extortion bid. The ransom demand was directed at a relative of the shop owner residing in Canada.

Following Gurlal Singh's disclosures, a police team accompanied him to recover the weapon used in the crime. During the operation, Gurlal attempted to open fire on the police, leading to retaliatory firing in self-defence. Gurlal sustained a bullet injury to his left leg and was promptly shifted to the Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to dismantle this terror network completely. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)