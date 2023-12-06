Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], December 6 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police recovered a contraband item suspected to be heroin from a field in the Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.

The authorities said that the search was carried out on the outskirts of Dugri village in the district after receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items.

During the search, at about 3:30 pm, troops recovered one packet of contraband suspected to be heroin (gross weight: approximately 555 grammes) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from a sugarcane field in the village.

The BSF said that yet another nefarious smuggling attempt was foiled by the joint efforts of it and the Punjab Police. (ANI)

