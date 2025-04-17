Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force troops recovered arms, ammunition and narcotics in two separate incidents on the Tarn Taran border on Wednesday.

On April 16, having received information about the presence of a suspected packet in a harvested field in border area of district Tarn Taran, BSF conducted a search operation and the troops successfully recovered a packet containing three pistols along with six magazines and 97 live rounds and three fired cases from the field adjacent to village Rajatal in Tarn Taran district.

The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a metal ring, along with four illuminating stripes, which were also found attached to the packet, according to the press release.

In another incident on Wedneday, based on the information of BSF intelligence wing, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police in a suspected area, which resulted in recovery of one packet suspected heroin (Gross weight- 560 Grams) from a farming field adjacent to village- Wan of district Tarn Taran at about 07:55 pm. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and a Cooper wire loop was found attached to the packet.

The reliable input of the BSF intelligence wing and swift action of the BSF troops once again devastated the smuggling attempts of arms, ammunition and narcotics from across the border, thus securing the nation's soil from nefarious activities planned by the adversaries.

On April 14, troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a packet with a pistol and ammunition in Punjab's Amritsar district, an official said.

"Subsequent to the interception of a drone movement on the border area of district Amritsar by the vigilant BSF troops, technical counter measures deployed on border were immediately activated, resulting in neutralization of the drone. Further, a search operation by BSF was conducted to trace out the fallen drone," Public Relations Ofifcer (Punjab Frontier) said in a release. (ANI)

