Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a China-made drone from a farming field adjacent to Village Rajatal in Amritsar district of Punjab, according to an official statement.

"On February 24, 2024, during afternoon hours, on following specific information of its int set-up regarding the presence of a drone, an extensive search operation was launched by BSF in the border area of District Amritsar," the statement said.

"During the search operation, at around 4:10 pm, the vigilant BSF troops successfully recovered a small drone in a farming field adjacent to village Rajatal in District Amritsar," it added.

The retrieved drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic Classic 3, made in China).

Diligent efforts and the reliable intelligence network of BSF resulted in yet another recovery of a drone from across the border engaged in spreading narco menace, it said. (ANI)

