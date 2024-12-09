Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 9 (ANI): BSF Punjab on Monday successfully neutralized an intruding drone and recovered a heroin packet on the Amritsar border.

The BSF continues to foil the cross-border smuggling attempts by Pakistan-based smugglers trying to exploit the foggy season along the Punjab border by sending drones.

A BSF intelligence-based search operation culminated at about 07:10 am with the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 580 grams) from a farming field adjacent to the village Ballaharwal of district Amritsar. The narcotics packet was wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape with a nylon loop attached to it.

One DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered at about 08:50 am by the BSF troops, while acting on an intelligence tip, from a farming field adjacent to village- Daoke of district Amritsar. The drone is presumed to have been knocked down due to the timely activation of technical countermeasures deployed on the border.

Reliable information and diligent efforts of BSF troops effectively thwarted a few more attempts of smuggling of narcotics consignment from across the border.

Earlier on Friday, In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered heroin packets from border areas in Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts.

Acting on reliable intelligence from the BSF, the first recovery took place around 12:30 PM near Dal village in Tarn Taran. "An intelligence-based joint search of BSF with Punjab Police culminated at about 12:30 PM with the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight: 562 grams) from a farming field adjacent to village Dal in district Tarn Taran," the BSF stated earlier.

On December 8, the BSF, in coordination with Punjab Police seized two Heroin packets, weiging apprx 1 kg near Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur borders. At about 12:30 pm, a heroin packet wrapped in yellow tape with a copper wire loop attached, was recovered from a field on Tarn Taran border. Whereas, in the evening, one more heroin packet, similarly wrapped and having a nylon loop and illuminating sticks attached, was recovered on Gurdaspur border. These successful operations reflect the high level of coordination among the forces in curbing cross-border smuggling., the BSF said.

