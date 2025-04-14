Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 14 (ANI): Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a packet with a pistol and ammunition in Punjab's Amritsar district, an official said.

"Today in the afternoon, subsequent to the interception of a drone movement on the border area of district Amritsar by the vigilant BSF troops, technical counter measures deployed on border were immediately activated, resulting in neutralization of the drone. Further, a search operation by BSF was conducted to trace out the fallen drone," Public Relations Ofifcer (Punjab Frontier) said in a release.

"At about 02:50 pm, the BSF troops successfully recovered 01 Drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) and a packet attached to it wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, upon opening which, 01 Pistol, 01 Magazine and 04 live rounds were found. This recovery took place from a farming field adjacent to village- Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar district,' the PRO added.

Robust technical counter measures and swift action of the alert BSF troops once again foiled the nefarious designs of cross border terror-syndicate to smuggle arms and ammunition from across the border, it added.

On April 12, the Border Security Force's (BSF), while acting on a tip-off from the BSF Intelligence Unit, placed an ambush during night hours, targeting some suspected drug smugglers in a border village of Amritsar district, according to officials.

Following the operation, 02 people who were accused of narcotics smuggling were apprehended. Suspected drug money of Rs 1,00,260 was also seized from their possession, according to a statement from BSF.

2 mobile phones and 01 motorcycle were also seized, officials said. According to BSF's PRO, the apprehension took place near the village Bhaini Rajputana of the district Amritsar when the people were trying to escape on the motorcycle.

On April 11, Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in coordination with central forces, conducted late-night inspections at multiple locations across the state as part of Operation Satark, which aims to curb drug trafficking and enhance security coordination.

During his visit to Chheharta police station in Amritsar, DGP Yadav said that senior officers have been directed to carry out intensive checks statewide. (ANI)

