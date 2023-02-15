Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered one kg heroin in Punjab's Fazilka district, the force said on Wednesday.

The heroin sealed in a packet was found near village Bachan Singh Ki Dhani on Tuesday, the BSF said in a statement.

Also Read | RTDC Hotels Should Sell Beer to Make More Money, Says Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas.

BSF troops have once again foiled the nefarious design of smugglers, it further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)