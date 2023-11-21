Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 21 (ANI): The BSF troops have successfully intercepted a drone and recovered one small plastic container of a contraband item weighing 565 grams, from the farming field near village Mode in Amritsar on Tuesday.

"On the intervening night of November 20 and 21, on specific information regarding drone, BSF troops intercepted a suspected drone as well as heard some dropping sound near village Mode in Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted," the BSF said in a press release.

Also Read | Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Case: Delhi Police Special Cell Detains Man from Haryana, Allegedly Offered Money by SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The BSF further stated that a search operation by troops was carried out in the depth area.

"During the search, BSF troops recovered one small plastic container of contraband item suspected to be Heroin weighing 565 gms, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, a metallic ring attached from the farming field near village Mode," the BSF further stated.

Also Read | Digital Fraud in Delhi: Doctor Falls Prey to Online Scammers Posing as Customer Care, Loses Rs 4.9 Lakh While Seeking Rs 113 Refund From Cab Service for Overcharging.

Yet another attempt to smuggle narcotics through a drone was foiled by vigilant BSF troops. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)