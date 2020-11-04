Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) detected a tunnel along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said the tunnel has been found in the Samba sector and a team of senior officers of the border guarding force has reached the spot for analysis.

Also Read | IAF Receives Second Batch of Rafale Fighter Jets, Aircraft Fly Non-Stop For Over 8 Hours to Reach India From France.

The force had detected a similar structure, that originated from the Pakistan side, in the same area in August.

It then said that 8-10 plastic sandbags stuffed in the tunnel's mouth were found that had "Pakistani markings" on them.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2020 Celebrations Turn Tragic for Wife, as Husbands Gets Stabbed to Death for Resisting Robbery in Delhi’s Moti Nagar.

Tunnels have been detected by the BSF along the Jammu border front in the past too and security agencies have reported their misuse for crossing over of terrorists, and smuggling of arms and narcotics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)