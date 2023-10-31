The oath taking ceremony presided over by S C Budakoti, IG, HQ BSF (WC) being held at Headquarters in Chandigarh. (Photo/ANI)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 30 (ANI): As a precursor to the Vigilance Awareness Week being held from October 30 to November 5, a pledge-taking ceremony was held at Border Security Force (BSF) Headquarters in Chandigarh on Monday.

The ceremony was presided over by S C Budakoti, IG, HQ BSF (WC) at Headquarters, Special DG BSF (Western Command) in Chandigarh.

Vigilance Awareness Week is held during Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's Birth Anniversary week. During the occassion, all officers and men participated in the pledge taking ceremony.

Highlighting the theme of Vigilance Awareness Week "Say not to corruption: Commit to the Nation" the chairman of the function informed troops that vigilance awareness week is one of the tools to increase awareness about ill-effects of corruption.

He also exhorted troops to remain vigilant about corruption in Government offices and strive hard to bring transparency and accountability in public governance for overall development of the country.

Debate, Quiz, Essay Writing Competitions and 5 km Walkathon will be the highlights of the week long Vigilance Awareness Programme being conducted by the headquarters of BSF Western Command. (ANI)

