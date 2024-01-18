Patna (Bihar) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Budget session of Bihar Legislative Assembly will commence on February 5 and conclude on February 29, an official order issued by the Bihar government said on Thursday.

"In exercise of the powers under Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Bihar, hereby summon the Bihar Legislative Assembly to meet at 11.00 am on February 5, 2024, in the Assembly Chamber, Patna," the official notification read.

According to the order, there will be a total of 17 working days.

The session will begin with an address by the Bihar Governor. On February 6, the House will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address.

Meanwhile, the Budget session of Parliament, the last session before the general elections expected in April-May, will begin on January 31 and is likely to continue until February 9.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. (ANI)

