New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest in a "dignified" manner against the scrapping of the MGNREGA during President Droupadi Murmu's address to both Houses of the Parliament ahead of the Budget Session.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 37 Lottery Result of 28.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

When President Murmu, during her address, highlighted the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, the opposition MPs stood and protested.

President Murmu said, "For employment and development in rural areas, Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been formed. With this new reform, there will be 125 days of employment guarantees in villages..."

Also Read | New Indian Consular Application Centre Opens in Seattle To Boost Services for Indian Diaspora in Pacific Northwest.

As the NDA-BJP MPs thumped their tables in appreciation, Opposition MPs stood up and registered their protest, demanding that the law be withdrawn.

Further, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasised that the Opposition will use all democratic means to demand the restoration of MGNREGA.

"Today, during the Hon'ble President's Address to both Houses of Parliament, all Opposition parties most respectfully and in a dignified manner protested the bulldozed repeal of MGNREGA. The Opposition will use all democratic means to demand the restoration of MGNREGA," Jairam posted on X.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition parties for creating a ruckus during the President's address.

Rijiju said that the act of opposition makes the country ashamed. He said that the country will never forgive Congress and its allies.

"What the Opposition did when the President was addressing both Houses of Parliament, makes the country ashamed. The country will never forgive Congress and its allies. Can a responsible MP behave like this? When the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was being mentioned and tribute was being paid to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the entire Opposition started creating ruckus. When the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was mentioned, Opposition created a ruckus. When Babasaheb Ambedkar's 150th birth anniversary was mentioned, they created ruckus yet again. When centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika was mentioned, they created ruckus...They are insulting them by sloganeering...I think the country will never forgive them," the Minister said.

The VB-G RAM G Act was passed in the Winter Session of the Parliament in 2025 and replaces the 100-day employment guarantee with a 125-day guarantee. However, the Opposition has criticised the legislation for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and for removing the 60:40 share of funds between the Centre and states.

The Economic Survey of India is scheduled to be presented on January 29, followed by the Union Budget 2026-27, to be presented on February 1.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)