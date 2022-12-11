Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police P K Agrawal on Sunday directed senior police officials to immediately build a robust intelligence network about the criminal elements in the state, especially in villages and towns.

Addressing a state-level crime review meeting at Haryana Police Academy in Karnal's Madhuban, the DGP said such a system would help the police in keeping a close watch on the criminal elements in the state.

The police will also keep an eye on the social media handles of these people and gangs, the DGP added.

Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGsP) and Inspectors General of Police (IGsP) of all ranges also attended the meeting.

In a statement, the DGP asked all the police officers to adopt a result-oriented strategy to prevent drug abuse and deter criminal elements by identifying all “big fish” involved in drug peddling and gangster activities across the state.

Taking a thorough review of the crime scenario, he also urged all the police units, including Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau and Special Task Force, to work in tandem with district police to eliminate drug trafficking, crime and criminal elements and maintain law and order.

In addition, he also directed them to prevent the smuggling of illicit weapons, arrest drug suppliers, and other absconders and solve pending cases at the earliest.

The district Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) should be more proactive and deal with the miscreants and criminal elements with an iron hand, the DGP said.

Reviewing the cybercrime situation, he took stock of the steps being taken to counter the increasing incidents of cybercrime.

"He said that cybercrime has become a threat not only to individuals but also to the government sector, thus endangering national security," according to the statement.

Apart from establishing new cyber police stations, the entire police department is being strengthened to meet the challenges posed by cybercrime, he added.

It was also highlighted in the meeting that around Rs 43 crore of defrauded amount has been recovered or blocked by the Haryana Police to date.

Additional Director General of Police (CID) Alok Mittal suggested that a separate list of proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes should be made for close monitoring.

The officers present in the meeting gave their suggestions regarding improvement in the conviction rate, security of VIPs, investigation process, nailing of gangsters, and drug peddlers etc. In addition, issues related to increasing CCTV coverage in the state were also discussed.

