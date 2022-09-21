Shimla, Sep 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the proposed bulk drug park in Una district will generate jobs for about 30,000 people.

The capital cost of the project is around Rs 1,923 crore, of which Rs 1,000 crore will be provided by the centre whereas the state government will provide the remaining Rs 923 crores, Thakur said in a statement issued here.

Director of Industries Rakesh Prajapati said the central Department of Pharmaceuticals had notified a scheme for setting up three bulk drug parks in the country. Subsequently, the department gave in-principle approval for setting up one of the three bulk drug parks in Una on August 30, he added.

The Industries Department has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for setting up the park and submitted it to the state government on Wednesday.

Expressing his pleasure on timely submission of the DPR for the park, Thakur said it will be evaluated and sent to the central government very soon.

This park will provide huge impetus to socio-economic development for the entire region and will not only meet the demand of the pharma industry of the state but also cater to the demand across the country, Thakur added.

Big pharma companies have already shown interest in setting up units in the park and a state delegation will be meeting entrepreneurs in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Ahmedabad under the planned Investment Outreach Programme very soon, he added.

