Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Uttrakhand Director General of Police (DGP) has said that police officers of all the districts in the State have been instructed to provide compensation allowed by the government to women victims of crime.

He said that due to a lack of information in the districts, the process of getting compensation to the victimized women was not being done properly.

DGP Abhinav Kumar, while talking exclusively to ANI, said he has given instructions to police officers of all the districts of the state that women who are victims of crime should get the compensation allowed by the government.

Further, the DGP said that Police in the state will over the next six months, be equipped with bulletproof jackets and helmets

The top police official said that the action was taken to ensure incidents like the one in Mussoorie in which a sub-inspector was shot in the stomach during an encounter and for which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had expressed his displeasure.

The DGP further said that ACR grading of all personnel of Uttarakhand Police will now be done for IPS and PPS officers and a committee was formed under the chairmanship of ADG administration.

The DGP said that due to the absence of any SOP, serious complaints like arbitrariness and favoritism in ACR of police force personnel were being received continuously, after which it has been decided to make SOP for grading of police force personnel. (ANI)

