Nagpur, Jul 27 (PTI) As catching coronavirus infection was not enough, two families in quarantine in Maharashtra's Nagpur lost valuables to burglars last week, police said on Monday.

Valuables, including cash, gold and electronic gadgets, collectively worth over Rs 12 lakh, were stolen from two locked houses located in Kushi Nagar and Kamthi areas of the city, an official said.

In both the cases, members of the two different families were admitted to COVID quarantine centres, he said, adding that the thefts came to light after they returned to their flats.

