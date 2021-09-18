Noida, Sep 18 (PTI) A woman was killed and four others were injured after a bus they were travelling in to work overturned in Greater Noida Saturday morning, police said.

The bus was ferrying around 25 to 30 women employees of a private company when the incident took place near Tilpatta roundabout in Surajpur area at 5.30 am, they said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Apprehend Former Militant Abdul Gani in Kishtwar.

"The driver suddenly lost control and the vehicle hit the divider after which it overturned on the road. A woman, around 20-years-old, died in the crash," a police spokesperson said.

"Four other women suffered minor injuries in the episode. They were taken to a medical facility and later discharged," he said.

Also Read | GST Council Meet 2021: GST Rates Reduced on Certain Goods and Services, Check the List Here.

Senior police officials from Central Noida zone visited the spot immediately.

The driver of the bus is absconding, police said, adding that further legal proceedings are being carried out.

The bus has been removed from the site with the help of a crane and normal traffic resumed on the road stretch, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)