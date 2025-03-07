Imphal, Mar 7 (PTI) The Manipur government is set to resume bus services from Imphal to Senapati district via Kangpokpi district and from Imphal to Churachandpur district via Bishnupur district starting Saturday, chief secretary PK Singh said in a statement.

State transport buses will travel under the escort of Central Armed Police Forces to "alleviate public inconveniences and as an initiative towards bringing normalcy in the state" it said, adding the buses will depart from Imphal airport at 9 am.

Additionally, helicopter services from Imphal to Churachandpur and back will begin on March 12.

The statement warned that anyone found disturbing the movement of buses will be prosecuted under relevant laws.

In December last year, the state government's attempt to resume public bus services from Imphal to Kangpokpi and Churachandpur failed when no passengers showed up at the Manipur State Transport (MST) station in Moirangkhom, Imphal.

