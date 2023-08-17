New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Special Court looking after coal block allocation-related matters, which was established by an order of the Supreme Court, granted bail to businessman Manoj Jayaswal in another coal block allocation matter.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj, in an order passed on August 14, said keeping in view the overall facts and circumstances of the case coupled with the submissions made and the fact that the accused was not arrested during the course of investigation and there are no allegations that he did not join the investigation, the interest of justice will be met if accused Manoj Kumar Jayaswal is ordered to be released on bail.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: BEST Employee Falls on Railway Tracks After Being Punched During Argument at Sion Station, Gets Crushed by Local Train.

"However, it is directed that accused Manoj Kumar Jayaswal shall not leave India without prior permission of this court. He shall not tamper with the documents/prosecution evidence or approach the prosecution witnesses in any manner whatsoever," the court observed.

Jayaswal was represented at the trial court by Advocate Ayush Jindal, who appeared for the businessman in person.

Also Read | West Bengal: Domestic Aide Dies at Residence of Education Secretary Manish Jain in Posh Kolkata Locality, Body Sent for Autopsy.

This case was of particular interest in the legal community as Jayaswal was recently convicted in another coal block allocation-related matter titled CBI vs JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt. Ltd. and Ors.

During the arguments, the Special Court recorded the submissions of advocate Jindal that Jaiswal has co-operated with the investigation and has been charge-sheeted by the ED without arrest and the trial would take a long time to conclude.

After considering the submissions of his advocate, the trial court granted him bail.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2018 had made attachments of assets worth Rs 101 crore in connection with its probe against Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd in a coal block allocation case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED initiated the investigation in the case under the PMLA on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI against Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd and its directors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)