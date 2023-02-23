New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A 44-year-old businessman was robbed of more than Rs 1 lakh at gunpoint in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area, police said on Thursday.

On Monday around 10 pm, police got information regarding robbery of Rs 1.12 lakh.

After reaching the spot near KU-block, Pitampura, police learnt that the incident took place when the complainant, who runs a business of socks manufacturing, was travelling to his home in his car.

Around 9.45 pm, when he was parking his car, two persons on a motorcycle came there, robbed him of his bag containing Rs 1.12 lakh at gunpoint and fled away, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered at Maurya Enclave police station and investigation was taken up. Three teams have been formed. The CCTV footage have been scanned and efforts are being made to zero down and nab the accused. Further investigation is in progress, police added.

