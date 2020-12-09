New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Union Cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding between India and Suriname for cooperation in the field of health and medicine, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The bilateral MoU will encourage cooperation between India's health ministry and the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Republic of Suriname through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector.

Also Read | Google Year in Search 2020: From ‘What is Coronavirus?’ to ‘What is Binod?’ Check Out 5-Most Searched Queries on Google by Indians This Year.

"It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Suriname. It will also lead towards achieving ‘Atma-nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) by way of sharing of expertise in public health system, and by promoting mutual research in various relevant areas," the statement said.

The main areas of cooperation between the two governments include exchange and training of medical doctors, officials, other health professionals and experts, assistance in development of human resources and setting up of healthcare facilities, regulation of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and cosmetics and exchange of information thereon and promotion of business development opportunities in pharmaceuticals.

Also Read | Farmers Reject Govt Proposal, Call For Boycott of All Adani and Reliance Products Including Jio SIMs.

It also includes procurement of generic and essential drugs and assistance in sourcing of drug supplies, procurement of health equipment and pharmaceuticals products, promotion of mental health, digital health and tele-medicine, among others, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)