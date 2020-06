India News | Cabinet Approves Renaming of Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust.

Briefing the media about the decisions of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement about renaming the port trust on January 11.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Reports 23 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 1,066: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020.

"Syama Prasad Mukherjee was a minister in the central government and martyred in Kashmir. The decision to rename the port was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11, so we have renamed the port today," he said.

The Prime Minister had announced the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mukherjee at a function to mark the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the port trust. (ANI)

Also Read | Kolkata Port Trust Renamed as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Trust, Decision Taken at Union Cabinet Meet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)