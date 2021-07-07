New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday sworn in as Union Minister as part of the first Cabinet expansion of the second term of Prime Miniter Narendra Modi-led Central government.

52-year-old Yadav is a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan and is serving his second term. He is known for his leadership across many Parliamentary Committees.

Prior to beginning his political career, he was an Advocate in the Supreme Court and also served as Government Counsel for important Commissions.

From 2000-2009, Yadav was General Secretary, All India Lawyers Organisation (Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad) and National Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party in 2010. He attended many conferences on various legal topics both at national and international level.

He became National General Secretary, BJP in 2014; Prabhari (in-charge), Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra State Election Management Department, BJP and was Member, Joint Parliamentary Committee on Security in Parliament Complex.

He has been in public life for over two decades. He has an LLB from Government College, Ajmer.

Swearing-in ceremony of new ministers as part of the first Union Cabinet expansion is currently underway.

President Ram Nath Kovind is administering the oath of office and secrecy to new members of the Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As many as 43 leaders is taking oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May, 2019, according to sources.

Ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion, 12 Union Ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar and D.V. Sadananda Gowda have resigned from their posts of Council of Ministers. (ANI)

