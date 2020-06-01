India News | Cabinet Increases MSP for Kharif Crops

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an increase in minimum support price (MSP) for the Kharif crops.

Briefing the media here on the Cabinet decisions, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the MSP has been increased for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2020-21.

The Cabinet also approved the extension of repayment date for short term loans for agriculture and allied activities by banks which have become due or shall become due between March 1, 2020, and August 31, 2020.

The decision has been taken in view of the situation created by COVID-19. (ANI)

