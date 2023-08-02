New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba is expected to review the progress of the production linked incentive scheme (PLI) for all the 14 sectors on Thursday, sources said.

The meeting assumed significance as the government disbursed only Rs 2,900 crore till March 2023 out of Rs 3,400 crore claims received under the scheme.

Also Read | GST Council Meeting: 28% Tax on Online Gaming, Casinos and Horse Racing Will Be Implemented From October 1.

The scheme was announced in 2021 for 14 sectors such as telecommunication, white goods, textiles, manufacturing of medical devices, automobiles, speciality steel, food products, high efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell battery, drones and pharma with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Sources said "there is a review meeting of all the sectors tomorrow."

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Rajasthan Police Free to Act Against Bajrang Dal Member and Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar, Says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

In June, the commerce and industry ministry had organised a workshop on the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

In that meeting, the ministry had suggested departments, which are implementing their sector-specific schemes, to hold consultations with PLI beneficiary companies to understand their issues.

The ministry, which coordinates the scheme, had also urged PLI beneficiaries to take up any procedural challenges/issues with the respective implementing ministry or department so that positive reforms can be brought about and the scheme can be made more efficient and effective.

During the workshop, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had encouraged industry's feedback and collaborative engagement to shape the policies, procedures and effectiveness of the scheme.

The purpose of the schemes is to attract investments in key sectors and cutting-edge technology; ensure efficiency and bring economies of size and scale in the manufacturing sector and make Indian companies and manufacturers globally competitive.

These schemes for all 14 sectors have been notified by the concerned ministries/ departments after due approval. These schemes are in various stages of implementation.

"Out of the 733 applications selected under various PLI schemes, 176 MSMEs are among the PLI beneficiaries in sectors such as bulk drugs, medical devices, pharma, telecom, white goods, food processing, textiles and drones," an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)