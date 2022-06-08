Kolkata Jun 8 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate into allegations of sale of primary teachers' jobs made against a resident of Bengal's North 24 Parganas by former additional director of the central agency, Upen Biswas.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said that the allegations require a CBI probe, which the agency has to start forthwith by registering a case.

Biswas, also a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, had taken to social media alleging that one Ranjan, a resident of Bagda in North 24 Parganas district, was into the business of selling jobs of primary school teachers.

The petitioner in the case, moving the high court, has claimed that he was not provided information on appointments under TET 2014 panel by West Bengal Board of Primary Education despite filing RTI applications.

He stated that having come to know of Biswas' social media post, he has referred to it in his plea since the former additional director of CBI is a responsible person.

He also said that Ranjan's real name was Chandan Mondal.

The court said that the CBI, upon initiating investigation, will have the power to take the accused into custody for interrogation if he does not co-operate with the agency. Justice Gangopadhyay also said that Biswas, too, was expected to fully co-operate with the CBI in its probe.

The petitioner produced two lists of alleged illegal appointments before the court, one containing 68 names and another 18.

Counsel representing West Bengal Board of Primary Education submitted that there were no irregularities in the appointments under TET as claimed, and that everything was done in accordance with the rules.

He said that an affidavit will be duly filed duly to prove that the appointments were made legally.

The court directed the CBI to file a status report on its probe on the next date of hearing on June 15.

