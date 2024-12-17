Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) The hearing in the bail prayers of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and four other ex-public servants in a CBI case over an alleged school jobs recruitment scam was concluded on Tuesday.

Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty reserved order on the bail prayers by former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) chairman Subires Bhattacharya, former state secondary education board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former chairman of SSC's advisory committee S P Saha and former secretary of West Bengal School Service Commission Ashok Saha, apart from Chatterjee.

Earlier, a division bench comprising justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Roy differed in their separate judgements on the bail prayers of the five accused persons.

The matter was thereafter assigned to the single bench of Justice Chakraborty by the Chief Justice of the high court for adjudication.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the bail prayers, claiming that though the investigation against the five in the alleged school jobs scam has been completed, the overall probe into the irregularities in recruitment is still going on.

The central agency's counsel claimed that their enlargement on bail at this stage may affect the probe as the accused persons are influential.

Partha Chatterjee, who held the education portfolio from 2011 to 2021, is one of the accused in custody and moved a bail application before the high court along with other former public servants, who are in custody for about two years, in connection with the school jobs irregularities case.

