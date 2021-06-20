Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court has granted bail to Debjani Mukherjee, a co-accused in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee granted bail to Mukherjee on furnishing a bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Mukherjee was the director of the Saradha group of companies. Multiple cases related to the ponzi scheme have been pending against her. Many of such cases are registered in Jharkhand and Odisha and she has not been granted any relief there. Mukherjee is currently lodged in Alipore Women's Correctional Home.

The Saradha group allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes.

The Centre has undertaken a multi-agency probe into the alleged financial scam and political scandal, including through the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Prominent personalities, including politicians, have been accused of involvement in the scam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)