Nagpur, Apr 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Thursday said the BJP must cancel the candidature of its sitting MP from Wardha Ramdas Tadas after the latter's daughter-in-law claimed she was subjected to atrocities and assault.

Addressing a press conference along with Andhare, the MP's daughter-in-law Pooja Tadas said her husband and his kin had kept her in a separate flat after marriage and had beaten her up when she went to her marital home.

Also Read | ‘First Time in History of Delhi’: L-G VK Saxena Thanks Eidgah Imams, ‘Brothers’ of Muslim Community for Offering Eid Namaz Inside Mosques, Not on Roads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must give Pooja Tadas justice by cancelling the candidature of Ramdas Tadas, Andhare said.

Meanwhile, speaking to a television channel, MP Tadas said he had nothing do with the tussle between his son and daughter-in-law.

Also Read | Odisha: BJD Declares Fresh List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and Assembly Polls (Watch Video).

They had married without parental consent and this issue is being raised by political opponents since they do not have issues to corner him, the Wardha MP claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)