New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): With former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party today, Congress MP Deepender Hooda called out the former's move and said that it was a wrong decision.

"I believe this is a wrong decision taken by Captain Amarinder Singh. Right after the farmers' protest, his decision of joining the BJP will not be appreciated by the people," said Hooda.

He further dismissed the speculations of a rift in his home party and said, "There is no conflict among leaders of the Haryana Congress."

Captain Singh's exit is another high profile exit from the grand old party.

According to Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, Amarinder Singh is also likely to merge his party PLC with the BJP in the national capital on September 19.

The development came days after Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

"Had a very productive meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. Discussed various issues pertaining to National security, the rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the overall holistic development of Punjab," Singh had tweeted.

Amarinder Singh who broke ties with Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections had fought the polls in alliance with BJP. (ANI)

