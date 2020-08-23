Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A car along with two persons washed away while crossing a culvert in Chandana village of Dewas district.

"Locals tried to stop them but they were drunk and did not pay heed. They along with the car washed away. We are trying to rescue them," Vivek Singh, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) told reporters here.

The region is witnessing rainfall due to which there was heavy flow of water in the culvert.

The rescue operation is underway to trace them. (ANI)

