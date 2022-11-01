Lucknow, Oct 31 (PTI) The NISHAD party on Monday claimed that a car allegedly barged into the cavalcade of its founder and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad near a toll plaza in Basti district when he was on his way from Gorakhpur to Sultanpur.

Fisheries minister Nishad, who is the chief of the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD), is an ally of the BJP.

In a statement, the party claimed that around 10 kilometres from the Basti toll plaza, a can made repeated efforts to overtake the minister's cavalcade and also broke the security cordon.

Around 2 pm, the car broke the security cordon of the minister and came between the escort vehicle and the VIP vehicle. Following this the minister's vehicle got disbalanced, the statement claimed.

However, due to the presence of mind of the driver, the minister's vehicle avoided getting overturned, it claimed, adding the Superintendent of Police of Basti has been informed about that incident.

