Pakistan and Australia are set to begin a high-stakes PAK vs AUS T20I 2026 series from 29 January in Lahore. This series serves as the final dress rehearsal for both nations before the ICCT20 World Cup 2026 commences in February. While Pakistan welcomes back veteran Babar Azam to the fold, the visitors have arrived with a fresh-faced squad, resting several multi-format stars to manage workloads ahead of the global tournament. PAK vs AUS 2026: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Return As Pakistan Announce 16-Member Squad for T20I Series Against Australia.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Australia 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast

Fans in Pakistan can follow the action live on PTV Sports and A Sports, while digital users can stream the matches via the Tamasha app.

Fans in India might find unofficial online viewing options for PAK vs AUS 2026 on the SportsTV YouTube channel. PAK vs AUS 2026: PCB Announces Schedule for Three-match T20I Series Between Pakistan and Australia.

Series Fact

Feature Details Series Australia tour of Pakistan 2026 (3 T20Is) Series 29 Jan - 01 Feb Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Start Time 18:30 IST TV (Pakistan) PTV Sports, A Sports Streaming (Pakistan) Tamasha App, Myco TV & Stream (Australia) FOX Cricket TV (UK) PCB Live

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, have opted for a blend of experience and youth. All eyes remain on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s opening spell and the form of Saim Ayub at the top of the order. The hosts are looking to exploit home conditions to build momentum after a mixed run in recent bilateral fixtures.

Australia’s squad, captained by Mitchell Marsh, features several Big Bash League standouts. Young pace sensation Mahli Beardman and all-rounder Jack Edwards are expected to make their international debuts during this tour. Despite the absence of their "big three" bowlers, the Australian side remains formidable with the presence of Travis Head and Adam Zampa.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).