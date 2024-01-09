India News | Car Catches Fire on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, No Casualty

A car caught fire on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Monday leading to a major traffic jam, police said.

Agency News PTI| Jan 09, 2024 01:06 AM IST
India News | Car Catches Fire on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, No Casualty

Gurugram, Jan 8 (PTI) A car caught fire on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Monday leading to a major traffic jam, police said.

There was no loss of life in the incident that occurred at around 4 pm, they said.

The driver of the car, Amir Khan, was on his to way to a court in Gurugram when he saw smoke emanating from the bonnet near Rajiv Chowk.

According to police, a CNG kit was installed in the car.

