Bulandshahr (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) Two people were killed and one injured when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police here said on Friday.

The accident occurred around 9 pm on Thursday. Bheem (28), Sadhna (25) and Bhupendra were travelling on a two-wheeler when it was hit by the unidentified vehicle near the Gangerua flyover, they said.

Sadhna and Bheem died on the spot while Bhupendra was rushed to the hospital. He was later transferred to a Meerut hospital for better treatment.

The police have begun an investigation. No arrests have been made in the case so far, they said.

