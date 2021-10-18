Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 (PTI) Amid floods and landslides that claimed many lives in hill areas of Kerala, forest officials have found the carcass of a wild elephant calf at Kallar Eco Tourism area near here on Monday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20.

It is believed to be a victim of floods that occurred in the forest area. However, forest officials said the exact cause of death can be ascertained only through autopsy.

Also Read | Delhi-Based Businessman Duped of Rs 3 Cr by Fraudsters on Pretext of Getting Attractive Returns in Land Sale Deal.

It looks like the three-year-old elephant had lost its balance and fell into the Kallar river after it got caught in the floods that occurred in the upper areas of forests, a forest official told PTI.

The carcass was found by Kallar Eco Tourism guards on rocks on the river bank after flood waters started receding, he said.

The Kallar area is a scenic location situated on the way to Ponmudi from Thiruvanathapuram.

According to senior forest officials, flooding in forest areas are worst seasons for wild animals, particularly those large in size.They said animals and large reptiles are also often rendered homeless by the floods and landslips occurring in hill forest areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)