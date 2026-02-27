Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): A foreign woman traveller has alleged harassment in Mumbai and shared a video on social media detailing her experience.

The woman, identified as Ines Faria, posted the video on Instagram, stating that the incident occurred during her stay in India. She mentioned that this was the first time she faced such an experience in the country.

Also Read | Viral Video: Sikh Men Denied Entry at Zudio Store in Manipur Over Kirpan, What the Law Says.

"This was the first time something like this happened to me in India... and I've been here for 2 months now. Most of my experience has been beautiful, kind and welcoming. But this day was different," she said.

According to her post on Instagram, a group of men allegedly kept following her and her companion, repeatedly asking for photographs despite her refusal.

Also Read | Amity International School UKG Student Left Inside Bus for 7 Hours in Noida, Found Crying (Watch Video).

"They kept following us, asking for photos even after I said no multiple times. I didn't feel comfortable, and they were super pushy. They followed us around for over 15 minutes, and it started to feel really overwhelming. At some point, I had to physically push them away just to create space," she said.

She further emphasised the importance of consent and personal safety, writing, "Just a reminder that 'no' is a full sentence. And your safety and comfort always come first." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)