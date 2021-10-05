New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Celebrated American author-illustrator Jeff Kinney has returned with another book of his hugely popular "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series that follows the suburban misadventures and middle school trials of young schemer Greg Heffley.

The 16th book in the series, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot", published under Penguin's 'Puffin' imprint, will hit the stands on October 26th. It is currently available for pre-order at leading e-commerce sites.

While in the last book in the series Greg Heffley and his family hit the road for a cross-country camping trip, ready for the adventure of a lifetime, the latest book follows Greg Heffley as he reluctantly agrees to sign up for basketball.

"As Greg and his new teammates start the season, their chances of winning even a single game look slim. But in sports, anything can happen. When everything is on the line and the ball is in Greg's hands, will he rise to the occasion? Or will he blow his big shot?," said the publishers in a statement describing the book.

Notably, the popular series, first released in 2004, will also be adapted into a new Disney+ animated movie in December.

Kinney, a New York Times bestselling author of the 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' series and the 'Awesome Friendly Kid' series, is a six-time Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award winner for Favorite Book and has been named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world.

