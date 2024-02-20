Thane, Feb 20 (PTI) A case has been registered against a woman, her son and another person for allegedly cheating a 41-year-old man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 5 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, hailing from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district, initially gained the victim's trust by selling him genuine gold coins earlier this month.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Alcoholic Husband Opens Fire at Wife in Para Locality, Leaves Her Critically Injured.

They later lured him into buying more coins and allegedly cheating him of Rs 5 lakh by selling him counterfeit coins, an official from Kharghar police station said.

Also Read | Animal Cruelty in Uttar Pradesh: Drunk Man Beats 6-Month-Old Stray Dog to Death With Iron Rod in Muradnagar, FIR Registered.

After realising that he was duped, the man approached the Mumbra police who referred the matter to their counterparts at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

The Kharghar police on Monday registered a case against the mother-son duo and another accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)