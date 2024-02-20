Animal Cruelty in Uttar Pradesh: Drunk Man Beats 6-Month-Old Stray Dog to Death With Iron Rod in Muradnagar, FIR Registered

Lucknow, February 20: On Sunday, February 18, at Muradnagar's New Defence Colony, a man is accused of beating a six-month-old dog to death with an iron rod while under the influence of alcohol. Following the alleged attack, the man can be seen surrounding the dog while brandishing a rod in a video that has gone viral on social media. People For Animals (PFA) member Surbhi Rawat filed a complaint alleging that the accused, Kallu alias Ankit, continued to strike the dog while it continued to cry out in agony.

Although police have not yet found the body, the complainant said the puppy died from stress and was subsequently buried by neighbours. Animal Cruelty in Tamil Nadu: Man Held for Brutally Beating Stray Dog With Iron Rod, Dragging it With Metal Wire on Road in Madurai; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The accused would frequently abuse dogs in the vicinity, according to PFA's legal counsel Ashish Sharma, who also happened to take the footage. He said that after hearing the animal's cries on Sunday night, I arrived to the scene and watched Kallu beat the puppy till it fell to the ground before marching around the body with an iron rod. Ashish stated that when he attempted to stop the accused, Kallu threatened to kill him. Delhi Shocker: Angry Over Dog’s Barking, Man Attacks Pet, Its Owner and 3 Others With Iron Rod in Paschim Vihar (Watch Video).

Kallu has been charged under IPC Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), 452 (trespassing is the act of entering another person's property without that person's express or implied permission), 504 (an intentional insult to any person and thereby gives provocation to any person), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

