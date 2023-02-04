Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) A case against five people has been registered for allegedly stalking and attempting to sexually harass a UK tourist near here, police said on Saturday.

The tourist, aged 25, staying in a resort here lodged a police complaint.

According to the FIR, the accused on January 31 sent lewd messages through WhatsApp to the tourist and later harassed her while she was on the way to the beach from the resort.

Police have registered a case under sections 354 A and 354 D of the IPC which deals with sexual harassment and stalking respectively.

Sources said the foreigner had earlier availed herself of a taxi service of the prime accused after which he got her number.

The tourist said the accused harassed her and asked her to go with them.

She said the chef of the resort, who witnessed the incident, rescued her.

