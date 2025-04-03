Jalna (Maharashtra), Apr 3 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly killing a cow in Maharashtra's Jalna district after it refused to be milked, an official said.

The man, resident of Jamwadi village, was attempting to milk the cow on Tuesday when it kicked him. He then picked up a spade and struck the cow on its head, resulting in its immediate death, the official from Tehsil police station said.

After receiving information about the incident, members of some cow vigilante groups and Bajrang Dal activists went to the spot, he said.

Based on a complaint by a Bajrang Dal activist, the police registered a case on Tuesday against the accused under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita section 325 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering an animal useless), the official said.

A probe was on into the case.

