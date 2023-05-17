Thane, May 17 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a woman teacher taking private tuition classes in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly beating up a kindergarten student for not being able to spell some words correctly, an official said.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Depressed Bank Employee Dies by Suicide Days After Resigning From Job.

The incident took place on May 11 when the boy went to the teacher in Bhayander area to take English tuition classes, an official from Bhayander police station said without specifying the child's age.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Shoots Fiancee Dead Day Before Engagement, Kills Self in Hapur District.

The senior KG student could not properly spell the words 'Sunday' and 'Monday' following which the teacher allegedly beat him up with a cane, he said.

The child suffered from injuries. He reached home crying and informed about the incident to his mother, who approached local police and filed a complaint against the teacher on Monday, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the teacher under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)