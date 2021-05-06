Pune, May 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against over a dozen persons for uploading objectionable posts on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, city police said on Thursday.

Some of the posts also contained objectionable comments about historical figures, police said.

"We have registered a single case against 12 to 13 people who made these objectionable and defamatory comments and one person has been arrested," said inspector D S Hake of Cyber Cell, Pune Police.

Some of these posts used morphed images, he said.

Though different persons had uploaded these posts, the police bunched various complaints in a single case under relevant IPC and Information Technology Act sections, he said.

"We have got deleted all the objectionablecomments and photos, and social media accounts of these people have been deactivated," Hake added.

