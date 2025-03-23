New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court late on Saturday uploaded on its website the entire in-house inquiry report, including photos and videos, into alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma.

According to the report, Justice Varma has unequivocally stated that no cash was ever placed in a storeroom of the house "either by me or any of my family members and strongly denounce the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to us".

"The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous," he said.

The inquiry report submitted by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya also contained material with regard to official communication which say four to five semi-burnt stacks of Indian currency were found.

The 25-page inquiry report also contained the videos and photographs of the fire fighting operation at Justice Varma's residence on Holi night during which the cash was discovered.

"On examining the incident reported, the material available and the response of Justice Yashwant Varma, what I find is that the Commissioner of Police in his report dated 16.3.2025 has reported that as per the guard posted at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, the debris and other partially burnt articles were removed from the room where the fire had broken out in the morning of 15.3.2025.

"The enquiry conducted by me, prima facie, does not reveal possibility of entry or access to the room by any person other than those residing in the bungalow, the servants, the gardeners and CPWD personnel, if any.

"Accordingly, I am of the prima facie opinion that the entire matter warrants a deeper probe," Justice Upadhyaya said in his report dated March 21, but made public Saturday night.

