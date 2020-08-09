Vijayawada, August 9: The reason of fire that broke out at a hotel here on Sunday appears to be a short circuit as per the preliminary report, said Krishna District Collector.

Seven people lost their lives and 30 were rescued in the incident, Vijayawada Police informed. The hotel is hired by a corporate hospital for treating COVID-19 patients. Andhra Pradesh: 7 Dead, 30 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in Vijayawada Which Was Being Used As COVID-19 Facility.

"The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain," said Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident occurred. More details are awaited.

