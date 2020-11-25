New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,36,962 crores to over 41.25 lakhs taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to November 24, 2020, said Income Tax Department.

Income Tax refunds of Rs 36,028 crores were issued in 39,28,067 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,00,934 crores were issued in 1,96,880 cases, the Income Tax Department stated.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, Headed by CM Yogi Adityanath, Green Signals UP Export Policy 2020-2025.

The Income Tax Department informed about the development via its Twitter handle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)