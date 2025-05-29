New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a deputy registrar of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai bench, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a person for helping to favourably settle ownership dispute of a hotel, officials said Thursday.

Besides Deputy Registrar Charan Pratap Singh, the central agency also arrested Karsan Ganesh Ahir who was allegedly receiving the bribe amount (Rs 1 lakh real currency and rest dummy currency) on behalf of the accused officer, they said.

The agency registered the case on May 14 against Singh on the complaint from a hotel owner who was having an ownership dispute with his brothers.

"That matter was filed before the NCLT Mumbai Court number IV on November 2, 2020, and has since been pending. It was further alleged that on May 11, accused deputy registrar demanded an undue advantage of Rs 3.50 lakh from complainant for helping him in the matter by using his contacts in NCLT, Mumbai, and getting the matter settled in his favour.

"Later, the accused agreed to accept Rs 3 lakh as bribe," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The central probe agency conducted a trap operation in which Ahir was caught red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh on behalf of the accused deputy registrar, the spokesperson said.

"During further trap proceedings, accused deputy registrar was also arrested by CBI for his role in the bribery," the agency said.

The CBI also conducted searches at the premises of the accused in Mumbai and Lucknow.

Both were produced before a competent court in Mumbai on Thursday, the officials said.

