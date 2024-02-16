New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three officers of the Regional Passport Office in Jalandhar, including the Regional Passport Officer (RPO) in a bribery case related to the issuance of passports.

The arrested accused have been identified as Regional Passport Officer Anup Singh, and Assistant Passport Officers Hari Om and Sanjay Srivastava. All were posted at RPO Jalandhar.

The case against an Assistant Passport Officer, Office of Regional Passport Office, Jalandhar was registered after a complaint was received.

It was alleged that the complainant had applied for fresh passports for his granddaughter and grandson. When the complainant, allegedly, met the accused APO to check the status of the said two passports, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 for the issuance of a passport.

It was further alleged that the accused informed the complainant that the bribe amount was accepted at the directions of the RPO and another APO and the same was shared between them.

The CBI laid a trap and apprehended the accused APO red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

Subsequently, the RPO and another APO of the Regional Passport Office, Jalandhar, were also apprehended.

Searches are being conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused persons. Around Rs 20 lakh cash (approx) and incriminating documents have been seized so far.

The investigation is going on. (ANI)

