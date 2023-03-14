New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested an Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar Meena. He is an Inspector of the RPF Police Station in the Akola area of Maharashtra.A case was registered against an Inspector posted at RPF Police Station, Akola (Maharashtra) and others on a complaint alleging demand of bribe of Rs 3 lakh to release the complainant's father from the cases registered against him at RPF Police Station, Akola, and also granted bail at the Police Station itself.

Also Read | Stray Dog Menace Claims Another Life in Telangana, 5-Year-Old Child Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Dogs in Khammam.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the first installment of a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the Complainant. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of documents relating to property etc.

The arrested accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Amravati and was remanded to Police Custody. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Mass Marriage Ceremony Rules: Only Clean-Shaven Grooms Can Exchange Vows, Long Beard To Be Returned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)